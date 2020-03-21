Walmart joins stores setting up senior shopping hours amid coronavirus fears

Walmart has joined multiple grocery stores in setting up a special hour for seniors or those more vulnerable to the coronavirus to shop.

Stores across Canada, except in Quebec, will open an hour early at 7 a.m. for people over 65, the disabled, and those with vulnerable health conditions.

They have also introduced reduced hours of operations to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday. Online grocery pickup and delivery services are not affected by this change.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations will also be open early with dedicated hours for seniors and people living with disabilities, so they can get the supplies they need before the crowds begin.