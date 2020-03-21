Loading articles...

Walmart joins stores setting up senior shopping hours amid coronavirus fears

FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart and Tesla have settled a lawsuit filed by the retail giant alleging that Tesla installed rooftop solar panels that caught fire. The companies say in a joint statement issued Wednesday, Nov. 6, that both sides have resolved issues raised by Walmart in the case. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Walmart has joined multiple grocery stores in setting up a special hour for seniors or those more vulnerable to the coronavirus to shop.

Stores across Canada, except in Quebec, will open an hour early at 7 a.m. for people over 65, the disabled, and those with vulnerable health conditions.

They have also introduced reduced hours of operations to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday. Online grocery pickup and delivery services are not affected by this change.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations will also be open early with dedicated hours for seniors and people living with disabilities, so they can get the supplies they need before the crowds begin.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Watch out for a tire on the WB 401 approaching Avenue Rd in the express. At last check, in left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:10 AM
It will be a great day to head outside! Whether it’s a walk or run, you’ll enjoy lots of sunshine. Just make sure y…
Latest Weather
Read more