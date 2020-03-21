Walmart joins stores setting up senior shopping hours amid coronavirus fears

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart and Tesla have settled a lawsuit filed by the retail giant alleging that Tesla installed rooftop solar panels that caught fire. The companies say in a joint statement issued Wednesday, Nov. 6, that both sides have resolved issues raised by Walmart in the case. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Walmart has joined multiple grocery stores in setting up a special hour for seniors or those more vulnerable to the coronavirus to shop.
Stores across Canada, except in Quebec, will open an hour early at 7 a.m. for people over 65, the disabled, and those with vulnerable health conditions.
They have also introduced reduced hours of operations to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday. Online grocery pickup and delivery services are not affected by this change.
Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations will also be open early with dedicated hours for seniors and people living with disabilities, so they can get the supplies they need before the crowds begin.