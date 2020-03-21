Loading articles...

Trudeau says Canada working hard, but won't be able to get all Canadians home

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question on a teleconference as reporters call in to ask questions during a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Thursday, March 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says lock downs in other countries and air-space restrictions due to COVID-19 mean Canada won’t be able to get every citizen home who is trapped abroad.

Trudeau is urging Canadians currently stuck in foreign countries to make safe decisions, stay in touch with Global Affairs and not head to airports unless they have a confirmed seat on a flight back.

Trudeau says the federal government is working with airlines to arrange flights to countries where Canadians are.

An Air Canada flight bringing a group of Canadians home from Morocco is expected to land in Montreal today and others from Peru and Spain are likely to be announced soon.

Trudeau says the government will help cover some of the costs for these flights, but passengers will be expected to pay a reasonable price.

There are now more than 1,100 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Canada.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
CLEARED: #NB427 at Dundas collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 8 minutes ago
A quiet weekend on the weather front. Sunny and cold for the first weekend of spring! Pull out the winter gear of…
Latest Weather
Read more