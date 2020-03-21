The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. on March 21, 2020:
There are 1,085 confimred and presumptive cases in Canada.
_ British Columbia: 348 confirmed (including 9 deaths, 5 resolved)
_ Ontario: 318 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 5 resolved)
_ Alberta: 195 confirmed (including 1 death)
_ Quebec: 139 confirmed (including 1 death, 1 resolved)
_ Saskatchewan: 8 confirmed, 18 presumptive
_ Manitoba: 17 confirmed
_ Nova Scotia: 5 confirmed, 10 presumptive
_ New Brunswick: 7 confirmed, 4 presumptive
_ Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 10 confirmed
_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 confirmed, 1 presumptive
_ Prince Edward Island: 2 confirmed
_ The Territories: No confirmed cases
_ Total: 1,085 (33 presumptive, 1,052 confirmed including 13 deaths, 11 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2020.
The Canadian Press