The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. on March 21, 2020:

There are 1,085 confimred and presumptive cases in Canada.

_ British Columbia: 348 confirmed (including 9 deaths, 5 resolved)

_ Ontario: 318 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 5 resolved)

_ Alberta: 195 confirmed (including 1 death)

_ Quebec: 139 confirmed (including 1 death, 1 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 8 confirmed, 18 presumptive

_ Manitoba: 17 confirmed

_ Nova Scotia: 5 confirmed, 10 presumptive

_ New Brunswick: 7 confirmed, 4 presumptive

_ Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 10 confirmed

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 confirmed, 1 presumptive

_ Prince Edward Island: 2 confirmed

_ The Territories: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 1,085 (33 presumptive, 1,052 confirmed including 13 deaths, 11 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press