The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Mar 21, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

 

12:00 a.m.

The new normal at Canada-U.S. border crossings went into at midnight.

In the ongoing struggle to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases all non-essential cross border traffic, such as tourists and people looking to do some shopping, is now banned until further notice.

Travel considered essential is still allowed, such as truckers hauling freight, health professionals and others who work on one side of the border but live on the other.

 —

12:15 a.m.

British Columbia is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 348.

That includes nine deaths.

B.C. has the highest number of cases in the country, surpassing the 318 being reported in Ontario.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says 22 patients are in acute care and the province will spare no effort to ensure it has the equipment in place to protect health care and other essential workers.

4:00 a.m.

An Air Canada flight bringing a group of Canadians home from Morocco is expected to land in Montreal today.

The repatriation flight departing from Casablanca was arranged with the help of the federal government.

Thousands of Canadians stranded abroad are becoming increasingly desperate as countries close borders and airlines cut flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Press

