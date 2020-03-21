Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Syracuse's Hughes, top ACC scorer, to enter NBA draft
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 21, 2020 7:28 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 21, 2020 at 7:58 pm EDT
Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes (33) and forward Quincy Guerrier (1) block North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes is entering the NBA draft.
Hughes, who led the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring, made the announcement Saturday on Instagram.
“I want to thank my family, close friends, teammates throughout the years, and coaching staff for supporting me throughout my basketball career,” Hughes wrote. “I cannot thank the Syracuse community and fans for embracing me and making me feel welcomed and comfortable. You guys believed in me from the jump and I will be forever thankful for that. … I would personally like to thank Coach Boeheim for believing in me. … I will always BLEED ORANGE.”
Hughes, who has one year of eligibility remaining, averaged 19 points, five rebounds, and ranked second on the Orange in assists with 109 (3.4 per game). Syracuse finished 18-14 in his second year as a starter after transferring from East Carolina.
Reserve guard Brycen Goodine transferred to Providence after the season and walk-on Brendan Paul also announced he was transferring. Guards Howard Washington and Jalen Carey also are candidates to leave.
