SIU investigate death of man, 33, in Etobicoke

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 33-year-old man in Etobicoke on Saturday.

The SIU says Toronto police were called to a home in the area of Burlington and Victoria streets near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Road at around 12:30 p.m. to help with paramedics who were on the scene.

Upon arriving, police arrested a 33-year-old man who then went vital signs absent, according to SIU.

The man was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.