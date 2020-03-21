Loading articles...

SIU investigate death of man, 33, in Etobicoke

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 33-year-old man in Etobicoke on Saturday.

The SIU says Toronto police were called to a home in the area of Burlington and Victoria streets near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Road at around 12:30 p.m. to help with paramedics who were on the scene.

Upon arriving, police arrested a 33-year-old man who then went vital signs absent, according to SIU.

The man was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:44 PM
STALL - #EB401 express east of Port Union. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:28 PM
A quiet weekend on the weather front. Sunny and cold for the first weekend of spring! Pull out the winter gear of…
Latest Weather
Read more