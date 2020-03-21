Loading articles...

Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 3rd coronavirus-related death, 2nd in region

Last Updated Mar 21, 2020 at 2:55 pm EDT

Nurses put on protective gear in a ward designated for new patents infected with the coronavirus in a hospital in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, March 16, 2020. Veterans from the frontlines of infectious disease see three potential challenges looming in the care of Canada's sickest COVID-19 patients: intensive care space, surplus ventilators and keeping specialized staff healthy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting the third coronavirus-related death in Ontario, the second in the same region.

The health unit says the man in his 70s from Barrie contracted COVID-19 through close contact with the man who was the first coronavirus-related death in the province on March 11.

This is the 18th COVID-19-related death reported in Canada.

More to come

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
This is the #EBLakeshore ramp to EB Gardiner just east of Jameson - it's blocked because of a vehicle rollover.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:28 PM
A quiet weekend on the weather front. Sunny and cold for the first weekend of spring! Pull out the winter gear of…
Latest Weather
Read more