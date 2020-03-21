Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 3rd coronavirus-related death, 2nd in region
by News Staff
Posted Mar 21, 2020 2:30 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 21, 2020 at 2:55 pm EDT
Nurses put on protective gear in a ward designated for new patents infected with the coronavirus in a hospital in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, March 16, 2020. Veterans from the frontlines of infectious disease see three potential challenges looming in the care of Canada's sickest COVID-19 patients: intensive care space, surplus ventilators and keeping specialized staff healthy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP
Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting the third coronavirus-related death in Ontario, the second in the same region.
The health unit says the man in his 70s from Barrie contracted COVID-19 through close contact with the man who was the first coronavirus-related death in the province on March 11.
This is the 18th COVID-19-related death reported in Canada.
More to come