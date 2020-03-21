OPP to issue fines for gatherings of 50 or more people

Ontario Provincial Police will be issuing fines for individuals and business who don’t comply with state of emergency provisions that ban gatherings of 50 or more people.

Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic. The province currently has 318 cases including two deaths.

The state of emergency allowed the province to order the closure of all facilities providing indoor recreation programs, all public libraries, all private schools, all licensed childcare centres, all theatres, cinemas and concert venues, and all bars and restaurants except to provide takeout food and delivery.

The state of emergency remains in place until March 31 at this point.

Provincial police say anyone found to be in violation of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act could face hefty fines.

Failure to comply with an order will cost you $750 while an obstructions of person would $1,000. Corporations could be fined $500,000.

These fines will be enforced by police.