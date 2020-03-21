Loading articles...

Ontario appeals to businesses to help produce medical supplies

Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions as (left to right) Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Philips and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Monte McNaughton listen in during a news conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Thursday, March 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is appealing to the province’s manufacturing sector to help produce key medical supplies.

Ford says there are shortages of many items needed by health workers because of global demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premier says any company that can produce items like ventilators, face masks, surgical gowns, protective eye-wear and hand sanitizers should reach out to the government.

The province has established a dedicated website to help manufacturers communicate what they can provide.

In the update provided by the province today, Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is asking the doctors and pharmacists not to re-fill prescriptions for more than 30 days to prevent drug shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elliott says pharmacists have told the government some patients have been requesting refills of up to six months.

The government says doctors and pharmacists will be allowed to use their own discretion if they believe a patient requires more than a 30 day supply.

