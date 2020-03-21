Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Mar 21, 2020 at 3:14 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

And there were no winning tickets for any of the six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each that were up for grabs.

It means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 24 will grow to approximately $65 million, and there will be eight Maxmillions prizes offered.

The Canadian Press

