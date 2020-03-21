Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Northwest Territories reports first case of COVID-19 in the North

Last Updated Mar 21, 2020 at 2:58 pm EDT

YELLOWKNIFE — The Northwest Territories is reporting what is believe to be the first case of COVID-19 in Canada’s North.

The territory says the individual had travelled to British Columbia and Alberta then developed mild symptoms three days after returning to Yellowknife.

The individual is now recovering at home. 

The Northwest Territories is planning to ban non-essential travel into the territory.

In a news release, the N.W.T. says chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola will make an order under the territory’s Public Health Act effective today.

Residents returning to the territory will be required to self-isolate in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River, or Inuvik.

The news release says disobeying the order is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and six months in jail.

 

 

The Canadian Press

