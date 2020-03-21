Loading articles...

Mexico turns to cartoon character for coronavirus education

Last Updated Mar 21, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT

The Mexican government has created a super-woman style cartoon character called “Susana Distancia,” a play on the Spanish words for “A Healthy Distance,” to remind people to keep apart to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Susana Distancia became a trending topic on Twitter — where the character has an account — after social media users noticed that the government has been largely failing to take its own advice about social distancing.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shook hands and kissed a child at rallies in recent days.

But on Friday he posted a video of him standing near a little girl at a roadside gathering of supporters. López Obrador told her “I love you but I can’t give you a kiss,” noting the need “to keep a healthy distance.“

However, other Twitter users noted that reporters at the press conference where the character was presented were sitting elbow to elbow and sharing the same microphone.

With her arms outstretched and a bubble of protection around her, Susana Distancia tweets phrases like “If you feel like I’m being distant, don’t worry, that’s the way I am,” and “keep your distance from machismo, which kills more.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 40 minutes ago
Retweeted @PeelPolice: COLLISION: - Dundas St W / Woodchester Dr #Mississauga - 3 Vehicles Involved - Minor Injuries only - E/B Dundas Closed at…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:28 PM
A quiet weekend on the weather front. Sunny and cold for the first weekend of spring! Pull out the winter gear of…
Latest Weather
Read more