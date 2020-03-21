Loading articles...

Men's Hockey World Championship cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Finland's Marko Anttila (12) scores his second goal of the game against Canada goaltender Matt Murray (30) during the Ice Hockey World Championships gold medal match at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

The 2020 Men’s Ice Hockey World Championship has been cancelled.

It was set to played in Switzerland starting on May 8, 2020.

The Women’s Championship was cancelled earlier this month.

More to come

