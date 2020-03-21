Loading articles...

Man critically injured after shots fired near Ryerson University

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following reports of a shooting near Ryerson Univeristy.

Police say they were called to the area of Yonge and Gould streets around 7:30 p.m. They discovered one victim suffering from critical injuries.

Paramedics say the man was taken to a nearby trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

