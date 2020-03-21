Loading articles...

Grocers offer $2/hour raise to workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Last Updated Mar 21, 2020 at 10:44 pm EDT

Metro and Loblaw are raising wages for grocery store and distribution centre workers by $2 per hour during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metro and the union that represents Loblaw workers say the wage boost is retroactive to March 8.

Metro says the raise will last until May 2, but the Loblaw union did not give an end date.

They say the raise is an acknowledgment of the tough but necessary work their employees are doing during an unprecedented time.

Grocery stores are an essential service, so they can’t be shuttered during the pandemic, even for the sake of social distancing.

Both chains are also due to install Plexiglas barriers at service counters in an effort to protect employees from becoming infected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:44 PM
STALL - #EB401 express east of Port Union. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:28 PM
A quiet weekend on the weather front. Sunny and cold for the first weekend of spring! Pull out the winter gear of…
Latest Weather
Read more