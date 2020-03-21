Loading articles...

Fire in Serbian capital Belgrade kills 6, injures 6 more

Last Updated Mar 21, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

BELGRADE, Serbia — A fire early on Saturday in a residential building in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, has killed six people and injured six more, police said.

The firefighters received the alarm call around 4 a.m., Serbian state television RTS reported. The time falls within an overnight curfew imposed in Serbia from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as part of measures designed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. Footage from the scene showed smoke billowing from the eighth floor of a densely populated building in the new part of Belgrade.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:45 AM
Very quiet on all your major routes in the early morning. Crews are out for overnight construction so we do have so…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:34 AM
As of 5:30 a.m., it’s officially a temperature drop of 20° over the past 24 hours! Yesterday’s high? 18° Current…
Latest Weather
Read more