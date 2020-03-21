Coronavirus outbreak at Hamilton long-term care home

Hamilton Public Health Services declared an outbreak of coronavirus at a long-term care home on Saturday after two residents were diagnosed with the virus this past week.

The municipal public health agency said the Heritage Green Nursing Home in Stoney Creek saw two cases confirmed this week through testing.

The first case was reported on March 18 and involved an 80-year-old woman who lives at the residence.

The next day, a 55-year-old female resident became symptomatic and was tested, the agency said. The results came in on Saturday, confirming she had COVID-19.

The 55-year-old woman has not been hospitalized and remains in isolation.

Public health declares outbreaks when there are two or more confirmed cases of an illness in a facility, the agency said.

“Heritage Green is continuing to isolate the entire floor of the nursing home, cohort staff (dedicated staff to dedicated areas), isolate residents and provide in-room meals,” a news release said. “The facility remains closed to visitors.”

The city has 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12 p.m. Saturday, the agency said.