Business Council of Canada calls on Trudeau to do more about COVID-19 pandemic

A group representing Canadian business leaders is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take more decisive action to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada, wrote an open letter to Trudeau on Saturday, calling for a strict self-isolation policy across the country to help slow the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We urge you and the leaders of the provinces and territories to speak clearly and with one voice,” reads the letter. “Beginning immediately, all Canadians should be told, not asked or advised, to stay at home unless their jobs are essential or they must leave the home to purchase food and other necessities.”

The Business Council of Canada also says that governments have the power to reduce the pandemic’s death toll, but only if they act aggressively.

The organization — whose member companies employ 1.7 million people in every region and sector of the country — says Canada’s economy will recover, and that a more hardline approach will actually speed up that recovery.

“We applaud the steps your government and others across the country have taken to address the health emergency and provide financial support to individuals, families and businesses,” reads the letter. “But on all fronts, much more is required. The employers we represent will support you in taking the strongest possible action to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

