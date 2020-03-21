Loading articles...

59 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ontario, total at 377

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Canadian researchers are making multiple breakthroughs in the fight against COVID-19, as a biotech firm take the firsts steps towards a vaccine and a hospital in Ottawa opened a drive-thru screening centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Ontario is reporting 59 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total in the province to 377.

The total includes six resolved cases and two deaths.

No information is listed for about half of the new cases, but at least one man is listed as hospitalized.

Over 7,200 cases are currently under investigation.

