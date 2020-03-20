Walmart Canada to hire 10,000 workers and introduce other measures amid COVID-19

TORONTO — Walmart Canada says it will hire 10,000 more employees to work in its stores and distribution centres as it deals with issues related to COVID-19.

The company announced the jobs in a letter sent to customers from Walmart Canada CEO Horacio Barbeito, but did not provide details on where the jobs would be or whether they would be temporary.

The letter says Walmart is also accelerating its annual bonus payments given to its store associate and is doling out live online physician care to its more than 90,000 employees.

Walmart also says it’s experiencing high demand for pickup and delivery and has decided to now allow home grocery deliveries to be left at a customer’s door to minimize contact.

Walmart says it will remain open, but implement shopping hours exclusively for seniors, the disabled and those with vulnerable health conditions.

The company says some of its stores will limit quantities of products that shoppers can buy to ensure there are more items available for more customers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press