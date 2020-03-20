Toronto announces 60-day grace period for property tax, utility bills due to coronavirus outbreak

In continued efforts to help Torontonians through the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor John Tory is implementing a grace period for several city utilities.

A 60-day grace period is in effect for City of Toronto property tax, water and solid waste utility bill payments for all residents and businesses, for bills dated as of March 16.

As well, late payment penalties for residential and business properties will be waived for 60 days, starting the same day.

The City said property tax accounts will be adjusted as necessary to reflect these relief measures.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has turned people’s lives upside down overnight,” Tory said in a statement.

“We know families are struggling to figure out how to make ends meet while also worrying about their health and the health of their loved ones. Toronto businesses and residents need to know that we understand these are extraordinary circumstances and we are here to support them.”

Tory said the grace period is intended to give relief to residents and businesses “as we all work to rebuild the economy.”

Earlier this week, the city announced a 30-day grace period for business. That will now be extended to 60 days.

“Just as I know many households and businesses are reviewing their finances in the wake of COVID-19, we are continuing to review the City’s finances to fully understand its impact on our operations and revenues,” budget chief Gary Crawford said.

“While we know there will be a financial impact to the City, we are moving now and in the coming weeks to do what we can to help our residents.”

The City has encouraged the closure of all non-essential businesses, and for employees to work from home if possible during the COVID-19 outbreak to help prevent the spread.

This week, both the federal and provincial governments have announced financial compensation plans for those who have lost wages during this time.