The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 20, 2020

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 6:30 a.m. ET on March 20, 2020:

There are 871 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

— British Columbia: 271 confirmed (including 8 deaths, 5 resolved)

— Ontario: 257 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 5 resolved)

— Alberta: 146 confirmed (including 1 death)

— Quebec: 121 confirmed (including 1 death)

— Saskatchewan: 8 confirmed, 12 presumptive

— Manitoba: 9 confirmed, 8 presumptive

— Nova Scotia: 5 confirmed, 9 presumptive

— New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 9 presumptive

— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 9 confirmed

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1 confirmed, 2 presumptive

— Prince Edward Island: 2 confirmed

— The Territories: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 871 (40 presumptive, 831 confirmed including 12 deaths, 10 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2020.

