The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 20, 2020 12:48 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 20, 2020 at 12:58 am EDT
The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):
12:45 a.m.
A union official says Air Canada is laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants as the country’s largest airline cuts routes and parks planes due to COVID-19.
Wesley Lesosky, who heads the Air Canada component of CUPE’s airline division, says the carrier is laying off about 3,600 mainline employees as well as all of Air Canada Rouge’s 1,549 flight attendants.
The layoffs, which Lesosky says will take effect by April, affect roughly 60 per cent of flight attendants at the two segments.
Air Canada says the layoffs are temporary and employees will be returned to active duty status when the airline is able to ramp up its network schedule.
The Canadian Press
