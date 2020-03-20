Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Southwest Airlines cancels all fights in and out of Midway
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 20, 2020 2:35 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 20, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 17, 2020 file photo, the sun sets behind the FAA Control Tower at Chicago's Midway International Airport in Chicago. Southwest Airlines has cancelled all of its fights in and out of Midway International Airport, days after federal authorities closed the airport's control tower after technicians tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
CHICAGO — Southwest Airlines announced Friday that it has cancelled all of its fights in and out of Midway International Airport, its Chicago hub, days after federal authorities closed the airport’s control tower after technicians tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We have ceased operations at the Chicago Midway airport due to the closure of the FAA ATC tower in the Chicago area,” Southwest Airlines spokesperson Ro Hawthorne wrote in an email.
The Dallas-based airlines’ move resulted in more than 173 cancelled flights on Friday.
The Federal Aviation Administration closed Midway’s control tower on Tuesday after the federal agency said “several” technicians tested positive for coronavirus. The FAA said in a statement that the airport remained open and operations would continue at a reduced rate until controllers and technicians have a safe working environment.
As of Thursday, Illinois public health officials have said that 422 people statewide had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and that four people have died.