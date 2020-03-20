Loading articles...

Sobeys installs Plexiglas shields, other measures, to fight spread of COVID-19

A Sobeys store is seen in Dartmouth, N.S. on June 27, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Plexiglas shields at cash registers are among new measures that Sobeys grocery stores announced on Friday morning to help protect customers and staff from COVID-19.

Store hours will also be reduced from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow staff more time for new sanitation protocols and to stock shelves.

The company said staff are now to wash their hands every 15 minutes and cashiers will disinfect their tills more frequently

Sobeys said floor markers will also be added to queuing areas to help customers maintain proper social distancing.

Michael Medline, the company’s president and CEO, detailed the changes in a statement posted to the company’s Twitter account.

The Plexiglas shielding was installed at some stores Thursday night and the company said they’ll roll out the protection at every store as soon as possible.

