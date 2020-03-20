Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ski-Doo maker BRP suspends dividend to preserve financial flexibility
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 20, 2020 7:38 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 20, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT
VALCOURT, Que. — BRP Inc. beat profit expectations for its fourth quarter, but suspended its dividend in an effort to preserve its financial flexibility as it deals with the issues related COVID-19.
The maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft had paid a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share.
The suspension of the payment to shareholders came as the company reported a fourth-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of $118.4 million or $1.32 per diluted share, up from $82.7 million or 84 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled nearly $1.62 billion for the quarter ended Jan. 31 compared with nearly $1.51 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.
BRP says its normalized profit for the quarter amounted to $1.12 per diluted share, up from 88 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.09 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
