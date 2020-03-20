Pickering claims 'major victory' after defeating plan for condo development at Frenchman's Bay

The City of Pickering has won a two-year battle to stop the development of an 8-storey condo building at Frenchman’s Bay along the city’s waterfront.

The local planning appeals tribunal dismissed the developer’s application on Friday.

The tribunal ultimately sided with the city, ruling that the plan for 1280-1294 Wharf Street and 607 Annland Street did not conform with the city’s official plan and wasn’t appropriate for the waterfront.

In a release the City of Pickering said it was “claiming a landmark victory in preserving the unique character of its waterfront.”

“This decision is a major victory for the City of Pickering and its residents,” said deputy mayor, Kevin Ashe. “It recognizes our inherent right to plan for and ultimately decide the future of our waterfront – one of our community’s most treasured and irreplaceable assets.”