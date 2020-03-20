Paramedic, long-term care resident, person experiencing homelessness among new coronavirus cases in Toronto

A resident in a city-run long-term care home, a paramedic and a person experiencing homelessness are among the new coronavirus cases being investigated in Toronto.

Toronto Public Health says they are currently investigating 153 cases of COVID-19.

TPH says the paramedic diagnosed is self-isolating at home and emergency response by paramedics has been unaffected. It’s unclear if they worked any shifts prior to testing positive.

A release from TPH says a pre-shift screening has been implemented at all Toronto Paramedics Services’ facilities where staff will complete a mandatory assessment and get a temperature reading.

A resident at Seven Oaks long-term care home was also tested earlier this week for COVID-19 and was confirmed positive. Long-term care staff have now taken multiple precautions to contain a potential spread of the coronavirus, along with the isolation of residents on the affected floor.

They will also be assessing all residents and staff including the taking of temperature.

The third case being monitored is an individual who attended one of Toronto’s shelters. The shelter they attended has not been identified, but TPH says enhanced Infection Prevention and Control measures have been put in place.

TPH says they had already been implementing new protections including opening eight new facilities to create more space for social distancing.

Anyone who wants to access the shelter system has to undergo a health assessment.

At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Toronto Mayor John Tory said the city is taken these situations seriously.

“Arrangements that have been made…to make sure that that person has been isolated,” he said, referring to the case involving a homeless person.

Tory also said that the paramedic diagnosed with the coronavirus is resting at home and is isolated.

The mayor doubled-down on the need for the public to stay at home as much as possible. He said he understands some people may feel hopeless right now, but it’s important to listen to the experts.

“I know it’s not easy, but I know it will work. I believe in the science,” he said. “We’ve been through terrible times before…we always come through stronger.”