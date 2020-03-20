Loading articles...

Music festival, barbecue championship postponed in Memphis

Last Updated Mar 20, 2020 at 1:28 am EDT

FILE - In this May 6, 2018 file photo fans take in The Flaming Lips performance at Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tenn. The Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis have been postponed because of the new coronavirus outbreak. Memphis in May officials said in a statement Thursday, March 19, 2020 that the two cornerstones of the city's month-long tourist event have been called off but will be rescheduled for later dates. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP, file)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis, Tennessee, have been postponed because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Memphis in May officials said in a statement Thursday that the two cornerstones of the city’s monthlong tourist event have been called off but will be rescheduled for later dates.

The music festival and the barbecue cooking contest are held every year during the Memphis in May celebration in this Mississippi River city. They attract music fans and barbecue cooking teams from around the world.

The Lumineers, Three 6 Mafia, The Avett Brothers, Lil Wayne and The Smashing Pumpkins were among the musical acts scheduled to perform at the music festival.

Other Memphis in May events, including the Great American River Run and an international salute to the African country of Ghana, also have been postponed.

Memphis relies heavily on tourism revenue from Memphis in May. Organizers said they had been instructed by city officials that the events can’t be held as originally scheduled.

The Associated Press

