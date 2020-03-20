Loading articles...

Mohave County Sheriff's Office: Missing hiker found deceased

Last Updated Mar 20, 2020 at 2:58 pm EDT

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says a hiker from Wikieup has been dead after being reported missing after he failed to return home .

The Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that searchers had found 73-year-old Robert Meyers deceased. The office did not provide information on circumstances of Meyers’ death or where his body was found.

The office said Meyers was last seen Sunday leaving an RV park in Wikieup to go hiking and camping for several days. He had taken a backpack, a tent and food.

The Associated Press

