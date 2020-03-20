Loading articles...

Mississippi is latest state to delay elections amid pandemic

Last Updated Mar 20, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he is postponing the March 31 Republican primary runoff in the state’s 2nd Congressional District because of the coronavirus. The new date is June 23.

Mississippi joins a number of other states that have postponed elections amid the global pandemic.

“We face an unprecedented health crisis. Conducting an election during this outbreak would force poll workers and voters to place themselves in unnecessary risk,” Reeves said in a statement. “It’s important that we exercise our rights as Americans to a free and fair election, but so is ensuring the health and safety of all Mississippians.”

The Associated Press

