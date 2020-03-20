Loading articles...

Low-cost airline HK Express suspends flights through April

Mar 20, 2020

Hong Kong low-cost airline HK Express, part of the Cathay Pacific Group, said Friday it was suspending all flights through the end of April due to falling demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision adds to a wave of flight cancellations by Asian airlines as demand plunges amid travel curbs.

HK Express, which normally flies 25 routes throughout Asia, said it tentatively plans to resume flying May 1.

The suspension is “essential in order to ensure we see ourselves through this extremely difficult period,” said CEO Mandy Ng in a statement.

Cathay’s flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways, earlier suspended 90% of its flights. The airline has staff to take unpaid leave.

Airlines already were suffering from a downturn in visitors due to political protests last year.

