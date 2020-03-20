Loading articles...

Feds offer help to companies to retool, pump out coronavirus medical gear

BAD HERSFELD, GERMANY - MARCH 20: An artificial respiratory equipment pictured at the intensive care unit at the Klinikum Bad Hersfeld hospital on March 20, 2020 in Bad Hersfeld, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

OTTAWA – The federal government is unveiling a plan to have companies quickly produce supplies of needed medical equipment to cope with the rapidly multiplying cases of COVID-19 across Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the plan will provide support to manufacturers that want to retool their assembly lines to build ventilators, masks and other personal protective gear.

And it will also help those already producing the products to quickly scale up.

Ottawa has been working in close collaboration with provinces and territories, who deliver health care, to determine where gaps exist in the system and to try to fill them before they become a significant problem.

Trudeau also says that the government is in discussions with airlines to repatriate Canadians who are overseas, and the first flight will leave this weekend from Morocco.

