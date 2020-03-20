Loading articles...

Elementary teachers reach tentative deal with Ford government

The headquarters of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario are seen in Toronto on Sept. 4, 2018. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

The union representing Ontario’s public elementary teachers and the province have reached a tentative agreement.

“This tentative ETFO agreement builds further momentum for deals and progress that students deserve, following last week’s tentative agreement signed with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA),” read a statement released by Education Minister Stephen Lecce Friday night.

Specifics of the deal have not been released but the union says it is advising members to suspend strike action immediately pending a ratification vote.

The date of that vote will be announced on March 25 following a telephone town hall meeting between local presidents and chief negotiators for ETFO.

