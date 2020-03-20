Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Customers cheer after woman gives birth at Missouri Walmart
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 20, 2020 10:29 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 20, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Customers cheered at a Walmart in Missouri after a woman gave birth to a baby girl in the store’s toilet paper aisle.
Jessica Hinkle, manager of the store in Springfield, said the woman told employees Wednesday that her water broke. Hinkle held up a sheet for privacy while a labour nurse who happened to be in the store and firefighters helped the woman deliver her baby in just 45 minutes, KYTV reported.
Customers encouraged the woman throughout the birth and cheered as she and the baby were taken away to an ambulance. The birth took place as shoppers nationwide are converging on stores to stockpile toilet paper and other basics amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“You know a feel good moment, everybody’s going through so much and with a baby it’s like everything comes full circle,” Hinkle said.
Hinkle said she contacted the woman Thursday and both mom and baby are doing well. The woman’s name wasn’t released.
I’m “not like the best with blood so that was my job, holding the sheet and crowd control making sure that nobody invaded what privacy the poor lady still had,” Hinkle said.