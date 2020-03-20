Loading articles...

A report from the front lines of Canadian hospitals

A hospital worker is seen at the entrance of the emergency department at the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

In today’s Big Story podcast, the phrase “overwhelm the health care system” has become a kind of catch all for the COVID-19 Worst Case Scenario, but what does that look like? How would it happen? And more importantly, how can we still act to prevent it?

Our guest today runs an ICU at a Toronto hospital, and he’s making all sorts of plans to try and deal with what’s to come. He tells us what he expects, how ready we are and what both government and ordinary citizens can do right now to make sure we don’t up at the Worst Case Scenario.

GUEST: Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital


You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
No overnight construction closures affecting the major routes and volume is light, as expected. Visibility has impr…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: As of 6am March 20, we are already at our Guaranteed High 16°C for #Toronto YYZ. The record high for March 20 is 21.9°C…
Latest Weather
Read more