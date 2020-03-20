A report from the front lines of Canadian hospitals

In today’s Big Story podcast, the phrase “overwhelm the health care system” has become a kind of catch all for the COVID-19 Worst Case Scenario, but what does that look like? How would it happen? And more importantly, how can we still act to prevent it?

Our guest today runs an ICU at a Toronto hospital, and he’s making all sorts of plans to try and deal with what’s to come. He tells us what he expects, how ready we are and what both government and ordinary citizens can do right now to make sure we don’t up at the Worst Case Scenario.

GUEST: Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital





