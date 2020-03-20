Coronavirus: Mississauga defers property taxes, parking rules eased, free transit continues

Mississauga residents can hold off on paying their property taxes for 90 days as the suburban GTA city grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.

City council released a raft of measures Friday in an attempt to ease the burden on residents during the crisis.

Other changes made include offering free transit and suspending some parking rules through the city.

“These steps will provide relief and assistance to our community. We will continue to assess the situation in the coming days and weeks to ensure we are doing what we can to help,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie in a news release Friday.

The city said while they are deferring payments for this period, ultimately all taxes will have to be paid up at the end of the year.

“The April payment will not be due until July; the May payment will be due in August; the June payment will be due in September,” the city said. “The deferral applies to residential and commercial properties…There will be no impact on city services from this deferral.”

More information about the tax deferrals is available on the city’s website.

Free transit and certain parking rules not to be enforced

Residents also don’t have to pay for transit for the time being, as the city continues to encourage social distancing.

City parking enforcement won’t be ticketing vehicles that park more than five hours and overnight parking restrictions have been lifted.

“All other parking offences will continue to be enforced to maintain public safety,” the city said. “This includes fire routes and accessible parking, no stopping, prohibited parking areas, as well as pay and display/metered areas where payment is required.”

A complete list of the changes is available on the City of Mississauga website.