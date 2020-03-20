EXCLUSIVE: Correctional officer at Toronto South Detention Centre tests positive for COVID-19, sources say

Several officers with whom he had contact have been placed in self-isolation.

It's still not clear how many inmates may have had contact with the man in question.

A correctional officer at Toronto South Detention Centre in Etobicoke has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being treated in hospital, multiple sources tell CityNews.

The man in his 40s had recently returned from Europe and reported to work before the “14-day isolation” guidelines came into effect. Once the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended self isolation for all travellers, he did so on his own accord. The Ministry of the Solicitor General had not yet adopted that protocol.

The Solicitor General learned of the results of his test late Thursday. Since then, several other officers with whom he had contact have been placed in self-isolation.

The officer worked in several areas of the facility. While some inmates are currently in self-isolation in the institution’s infirmary, it’s still not clear how many inmates may have had contact with the man in question. This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ontario’s jails.

Sources tell CityNews that Public Health is expected to be at the institution Friday to conduct an investigation into the spread of the virus. TSDC is expected to be in lockdown for several days.

Up until earlier this week, correctional officers were expected to report for duty, regardless of travel history unless they were symptomatic. A memo obtained by CityNews and issued on Thursday, appears to have changed those requirements for essential staff — such as nurses and correctional officers — unless considered “critical to the operation of the institution.”

To help contain the virus in the province’s jails, the Solicitor General unveiled several new measures late last week — including increased cleaning and sanitization at jails, affording intermittent — or weekend inmates — temporary absence passes to reduce admissions to the facilities, and providing increased Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for staff. While inmate visits have stopped, inmates have continued to have access to meetings with legal counsel and transfers from courts and other institutions have continued.

Jails are hotbeds for community transmission, with very little opportunity for social distancing. Although inmates remain behind locked doors, they are often paired with another inmate. Correctional officers and other staff have frequent close contact with prisoners, especially during searches and admissions, and then return to their homes and communities.

CityNews has reached out to Solicitor General Sylvia Jones’ office and the Ministry of the Solicitor General and will update this developing story throughout Friday.