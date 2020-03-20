City's chief medical officer tells March Break returnees to stay home for 14 days

Toronto’s chief medical officer has some strong advice for people returning home this weekend from March Break: stay home for the next two weeks.

Dr. Eileen de Villa says even if you do not show symptoms of COVID-19, you need to self-isolate for the next 14 days in order to “protect yourselves, your families and our community.”

“This strong recommendation is made because people travelling back from March Break are likely to have travelled through areas where COVID-19 is circulating,” said de Villa. “If you know somebody who is returning from March Break, please tell them to stay home and help them be successful in doing this.”

Dr. de Villa once again encouraged everyone who can to stay home in order to allow essential workers and those who support them to come to work in order to keep the city running.

“I sincerely thank these workers. We should all sincerely thank these workers, for their dedication and for their hard work,” she said. “By staying home, you will help these people to stay healthy and to keep our city working.”

Dr. de Villa also confirmed that among the three new cases announced on Friday was at least one individual who is part of the shelter community.

“We have always been talking about the expectation that we would see some degree of community transmission,” said de Villa. “I realize that it is difficult to hear and it’s difficult to think about the fact that some of our most vulnerable residents in our community are now affected by this.”

“This is anticipated and we’ve tried to make sure that our community was prepared for this eventuality.”

When asked point blank if there was community spread, alongside transmission of the disease through related travel in Toronto, de Villa simply said, “Yes.”

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, who is the head of the city’s Office of Emergency Management during this crisis, announced that the city has created an “isolation centre” so that people without homes can safely stay away from others while waiting for test results.

Pegg says the city has also booked hotel rooms that people who typically use the shelter system can stay in if they need to self-isolate for 14 days.

He says those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 won’t be allowed to enter shelters, and will instead be referred to an assessment centre.

Dr. de Villa also had harsh words for a Toronto video game store after dozens of people lined up outside ahead of the release of a new game.

“I’m disappointed in the business owner. I’m disappointed that that sort of crowd was allowed to build and that it doesn’t line up with what we expect from those in our community who are interested in protecting and strengthening our community,” said de Villa about the situation outside EB Games.

“I trust that the business owners in that case will rethink their approach and hopefully get behind social distancing.”

Pegg would not say if by-law officers would be called in to investigate the situation.

“It may involve enforcement, that’s yet to be determined, but first and foremost …the most effective means is one of education in achieving public support and compliance.”

Dr. de Villa also praised bars and restaurants in the city for complying with provincial orders to close, noting that just 0.3 per cent were not in compliance.

“This is an amazing effort and I sincerely thank our local business community for getting behind social distancing.”