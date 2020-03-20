Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian dies of coronavirus-related complications in Japan
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 20, 2020 9:45 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 20, 2020 at 10:21 am EDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Canadian researchers are making multiple breakthroughs in the fight against COVID-19, as a biotech firm take the firsts steps towards a vaccine and a hospital in Ottawa opened a drive-thru screening centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
A Canadian has died in Japan from complications related to COVID-19.
Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne confirmed the news on Twitter.
He shared his condolences with the family of the as yet unnamed Canadian.
The federal government is providing consular assistance to the deceased’s family.
Deeply saddened to learn of the death of a Canadian in Japan from complications related to #COVID19. Our deepest condolences to the family, to whom we are providing consular assistance during this difficult time.