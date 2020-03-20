Loading articles...

Canadian dies of coronavirus-related complications in Japan

Last Updated Mar 20, 2020 at 10:21 am EDT

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Canadian researchers are making multiple breakthroughs in the fight against COVID-19, as a biotech firm take the firsts steps towards a vaccine and a hospital in Ottawa opened a drive-thru screening centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

A Canadian has died in Japan from complications related to COVID-19.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne confirmed the news on Twitter.

He shared his condolences with the family of the as yet unnamed Canadian.

The federal government is providing consular assistance to the deceased’s family.

