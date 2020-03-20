Loading articles...

Canada surpasses 1,000 coronavirus cases

Last Updated Mar 20, 2020 at 6:50 pm EDT

Nurses screen people using the COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic which was recently launched by Island Health along Cook St. in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Canada surpassed 1,000 cases overall of the coronavirus today. The 1,044 confirmed cases include 12 deaths and 11 resolved.

The bleak milestone was reach as Ontario reported 60 news cases, British Columbia reported 77 and Alberta had 49.

They currently have the top three totals in the country with British Columbia at 348 and Ontario at 318. Alberta currently is reporting 195 COVID-19 cases.

Canadians have increasingly sought government support over the past week as the pandemic encroaches ever further on daily life. Businesses, schools and previously routine activities have been shutting down en masse as a growing number of people are forced into self-isolation or urged to practice social distancing to help “flatten the curve.”

Ottawa has been working with provinces and territories, which deliver health care, to determine where gaps exist in the system and to try to fill them before they become a significant problem.

It’s why federal officials have already ordered 550 ventilators to get ahead of an expected surge in cases, said Dr. Theresa Tam, the country’s chief public health officer.

Should one part of the country be hit harder than another, agreements are already in place to move equipment and workers among provinces and territories.

Tam said the country needs to “flatten the curve” to buy time for companies to produce equipment fast enough, and researchers to find a vaccine.

Globally, there are about 240,000 cases of COVID-19, with more confirmed daily along with more related deaths. The ongoing rise in cases has meant countries are all scrambling to purchase medical equipment and supplies.

 

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 ramp to Dixie. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:52 PM
Retweeted @ColleenAllan6: @680NEWSweather @680NEWS Absolutely!!! You guys have been rock stars!!!
Latest Weather
Read more