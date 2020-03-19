Woman says cancelling wedding over coronavirus could cost her $10K

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many things at a standstill, including weddings, with some couples forced to put their ceremonies on pause.

One bride-to-be though says re-booking her wedding and doing the right thing, might cost her money.

Nicole Anderson, who was set to walk down the aisle in June, says she wanted to reschedule her summer wedding because there is still much uncertainty with COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that social distancing measures can last weeks or months.

“Everyone is afraid, they don’t want to come and they cannot come at this point because our borders are closed,” Anderson said.

Anderson was expecting between 120-150 guests at her wedding, with many of them coming from out of town, including members of the couple’s immediate family.

But two days ago, she says the venue, Guild Inn Estate, told her if she were to postpone her wedding, it would be considered a cancellation and she would lose her $10,000 deposit.

“I don’t have that type of money to throw away,” she said. “A happy medium for me is just being able to postpone the wedding and I’m fine retaining my deposit, so just apply it to the next date they find available.”

The Guild Inn Estate tells CityNews it’s been met with “unprecedented challenged,” amid widespread social and economic uncertainty driven by the pandemic.

The venue adds that it’s allowing guests with functions in March and April to either re-book or get refunded.

“We have finally received confirmation that private events such as weddings in banquet halls are excluded from the shutdown,” Sam D’Uva, Managing Director tells CityNews. “As we don’t know how long this crisis will carry on for we are dealing with April functions first to re-book them on other dates. As events unfold and more information becomes available we will deal with functions booked in May and then afterwards, June.”

D’Uva adds that the impacts of COVID-19 have been challenging for the business, and they’re doing everything possible amidst a complete “shutdown” of their business.

“You don’t have to be an accountant to realize that with no cash flow coming in and salaries, wages, rent, utilities and many other cash flows going out it makes it very difficult,” D’Uva said. “However, I can safely say that we are well positioned to withstand this challenge and will be there for our guests when this crisis comes to an end.”

As part of the city’s COVID-19 response, most programs and services have been suspended, including marriage services. They are tentatively set to resume on April 5th.