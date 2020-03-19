Loading articles...

TTC worker tests positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Mar 19, 2020 at 7:31 am EDT

A TTC sign is seen lit up at night in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A TTC worker has tested positive for coronavirus — the first case for the transit agency.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the worker is a mechanic “who does not work on frontline service maintenance.” He works at the Duncan Shop, where bus rebuilds and overhauls take place.

Green also said around 130-170 employees are currently in self-isolation as a result.

“The employee worked one shift on March 11 after returning from travel and was sent home sick. They have not returned to work since,” TTC CEO Rick Leary said in a letter to employees on Thursday morning.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked all impacted shop employees to self-isolate until March 25, and return to work on March 26 if they have no symptoms.”

“Dundan Shop will undergo a thorough disinfection, with special attention paid to common high-touch areas.”

