Loading articles...

Tory leadership candidate says he's out of the race if deadlines don't move

Last Updated Mar 19, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT

Dr. Leslyn Lewis poses in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

OTTAWA — Conservative leadership candidate Rudy Husny is calling off his campaign, saying it is just not right to be asking people for money during a public health emergency.

His announcement comes as a third candidate has been added to the ballot for the contest, Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis.

The deadline for candidates to get on the ballot by raising $300,000 in fees and getting 3,000 signatures is less than a week away.

Despite repeated calls from some candidates for the deadlines to be extended or the race postponed outright, so far the party has refused to budge.

Husny says that if the party wants to disqualify him from running because he’s refusing to campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he’ll leave the race with no regrets.

In addition to Lewis, two other candidates are on the ballot: Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:34 AM
#WB401 at Hurontario collectors, the right is blocked for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:44 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Toronto and GTA now added to special wx statement re wind rain Friday. More to follow @680NEWS
Latest Weather
Read more