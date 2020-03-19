Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Thunderstorm season kicks off tonight
by Adam Stiles
Posted Mar 19, 2020 11:22 am EDT
Dark clouds are seen above the Toronto skyline on July 26, 2018. CITYNEWS/Roger Petersen
Heads up! Toronto could see the first round of spring thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning.
With a clash between warm air and cold air playing out over southern Ontario, it could make for a noisy start to Friday. A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the GTA.
Here is what to expect:
Scattered non-severe thunderstorms
Moderate downpours
Post cold front wind gusts near 90 km/hr
Falling temperatures Friday from the mid to upper teens down to the minus mid single digits by Saturday morning.
After the cold front moves through the temperatures are set to drop quite quickly Friday night into Saturday morning. That drop will be close to a 20 degree drop over the course of just a few hours.
Here’s when you can expect the thunderstorms:
Thursday 9 p.m. to Friday 2 a.m.: Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected. The wind will shift to the southwest and temperatures will start to warm.
Friday 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Very warm air with temperatures topping near 17 degrees. You will see scattered storms and heavy winds.
Friday 2 p.m. to 8 pm: Wind gusts near 90 km/h and falling temperatures.
