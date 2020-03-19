Thomson Reuters acquires tech company Pondera Solutions, terms not disclosed

TORONTO — Thomson Reuters says it has acquired Pondera Solutions, a technology company focused on detecting improper payments in health plans and government programs.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Based in Sacramento, Pondera Solutions was founded in 2011 and has an office in Florida.

The company uses advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and human intelligence to help detect fraud, waste, and abuse in health care and large government programs.

Thomson Reuters says the deal will help improve its risk, fraud and compliance business.

It says the acquisition will be a key component in its suite of tools available to government customers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRI)

The Canadian Press