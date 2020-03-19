The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 19, 2020

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 5:30 a.m. ET on March 19, 2020:

There are 727 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

_ British Columbia: 231 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 5 resolved)

_ Ontario: 214 confirmed (including 1 death, 5 resolved)

_ Alberta: 119 confirmed

_ Quebec: 94 confirmed (including 1 death)

_ Manitoba: 13 confirmed, 4 presumptive

_ Saskatchewan: 2 confirmed, 14 presumptive

_ Nova Scotia: 3 confirmed, 9 presumptive

_ New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 9 presumptive

_ Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 9 confirmed

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: No confirmed cases, 3 presumptive

_ Prince Edward Island: 1 confirmed

_ The Territories: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 727 (688 confirmed, 9 deaths, 10 resolved, 39 presumptive)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press