The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Mar 19, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern): 

7:45 a.m.

The Toronto Transit Commission says one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency says the employee worked at a TTC maintenance workshop for buses.

It says between 130 and 170 employees are in self-isolation as a result.

The TTC says the employee worked one shift on March 11 after returning from vacation.

