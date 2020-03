Raptors’ 2019 Championship run to re-air on Sportsnet, TSN starting Friday

Get ready to run it back.

In a statement released Wednesday, Sportsnet and TSN will air the entirety of the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 championship playoff run, beginning with Game 1 against the Orlando Magic at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sportsnet and Sportsnet ONE beginning this Friday and concluding with Toronto’s championship-clinching Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors on April 12.

Sportsnet and TSN will alternate coverage of the games every night beginning Friday. The broadcasts will also be available on both networks’ streaming subscription services, Sportsnet NOW and TSN Direct.

The following is the broadcast schedule of the 24-game Raptors marathon:

Round 1 – Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

• Friday, March 20 – Game 1: Orlando @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

• Saturday, March 21 – Game 2: Orlando @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)

• Sunday, March 22 – Game 3: Toronto @ Orlando, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

• Monday, March 23 – Game 4: Toronto @ Orlando, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)

• Tuesday, March 24 – Game 5: Orlando @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)

Round 2 – Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

• Wednesday, March 25 – Game 1: Philadelphia @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & SN ONE)

• Thursday, March 26 – Game 2: Philadelphia @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)

• Friday, March 27 – Game 3: Toronto @ Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

• Saturday, March 28 – Game 4: Toronto @ Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)

• Sunday, March 29 – Game 5: Philadelphia @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

• Monday, March 30 – Game 6: Toronto @ Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)

• Tuesday, March 31 – Game 7: Philadelphia @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Eastern Conference Finals – Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

• Wednesday, April 1 – Game 1: Toronto @ Milwaukee, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

• Thursday, April 2 – Game 2: Toronto @ Milwaukee, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)

• Friday, April 3 – Game 3: Milwaukee @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

• Saturday, April 4 – Game 4: Milwaukee @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)

• Sunday, April 5 – Game 5: Toronto @ Milwaukee, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)

• Monday, April 6 – Game 6: Milwaukee @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

NBA Finals – Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

• Tuesday, April 7 – Game 1: Golden State @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

• Wednesday, April 8 – Game 2: Golden State @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)

• Thursday, April 9 – Game 3: Toronto @ Golden State, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

• Friday, April 10 – Game 4: Toronto @ Golden State, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)

• Saturday, April 11 – Game 5: Golden State @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

• Sunday, April 12 – Game 6: Toronto @ Golden State, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)