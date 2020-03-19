Loading articles...

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Treasury Board president, says he's been tested for COVID-19

Peter Bethlenfalvy, President of the Treasury Board, speaks to media at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

One of Doug Ford’s cabinet ministers has announced he is in self-isolation after being tested for COVID-19.

Peter Bethlenfalvy, president of the Treasury Board of Ontario and MPP for Pickering-Uxbridge, says he developed mild symptoms associated with COVID-19 over the weekend and has been tested.

“I’ve been in isolation since, working from home, and will advise when my test results are known,” he said in a tweet Thursday night. “Thank you to all Ontarians who are working together to fight #COVID-19.”

Bethlenfalvy joins Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, who said he had been tested for the coronavirus “out of an abundance of caution” after experiencing flu-like symptoms less than 14 days after returning from abroad.

Champagne said he is currently self-isolating and expected to receive the result of his test “very shortly.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also been self-isolating for the last week after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19 after a trip to the U.K.

Toronto Mayor John Tory is also in self-isolation as part of new measures announced by Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health to help contain the spread of the coronavirus after he returned from a business trip to London last week.

|||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:32 PM
A light drive all across the GTA including here on the Gardiner at York. Torontonians are doing their part to…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 10:32 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 10:30PM UPDATE: It is just the rain for now that we’re dealing with. The winds are only gusting to about 35 km/h but will be…
Latest Weather
Read more