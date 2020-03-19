Peter Bethlenfalvy, Treasury Board president, says he's been tested for COVID-19

One of Doug Ford’s cabinet ministers has announced he is in self-isolation after being tested for COVID-19.

Peter Bethlenfalvy, president of the Treasury Board of Ontario and MPP for Pickering-Uxbridge, says he developed mild symptoms associated with COVID-19 over the weekend and has been tested.

“I’ve been in isolation since, working from home, and will advise when my test results are known,” he said in a tweet Thursday night. “Thank you to all Ontarians who are working together to fight #COVID-19.”

Bethlenfalvy joins Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, who said he had been tested for the coronavirus “out of an abundance of caution” after experiencing flu-like symptoms less than 14 days after returning from abroad.

Champagne said he is currently self-isolating and expected to receive the result of his test “very shortly.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also been self-isolating for the last week after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19 after a trip to the U.K.

Toronto Mayor John Tory is also in self-isolation as part of new measures announced by Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health to help contain the spread of the coronavirus after he returned from a business trip to London last week.