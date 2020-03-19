Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Peter Bethlenfalvy, Treasury Board president, says he's been tested for COVID-19
by News Staff
Posted Mar 19, 2020 11:32 pm EDT
Peter Bethlenfalvy, President of the Treasury Board, speaks to media at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
One of Doug Ford’s cabinet ministers has announced he is in self-isolation after being tested for COVID-19.
Peter Bethlenfalvy, president of the Treasury Board of Ontario and MPP for Pickering-Uxbridge, says he developed mild symptoms associated with COVID-19 over the weekend and has been tested.
“I’ve been in isolation since, working from home, and will advise when my test results are known,” he said in a tweet Thursday night. “Thank you to all Ontarians who are working together to fight #COVID-19.”
Bethlenfalvy joins Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, who said he had been tested for the coronavirus “out of an abundance of caution” after experiencing flu-like symptoms less than 14 days after returning from abroad.
Champagne said he is currently self-isolating and expected to receive the result of his test “very shortly.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also been self-isolating for the last week after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19 after a trip to the U.K.
Toronto Mayor John Tory is also in self-isolation as part of new measures announced by Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health to help contain the spread of the coronavirus after he returned from a business trip to London last week.